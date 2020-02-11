OTTUMWA — The annual Battle of the Brushes returns later this month as artists compete to create a painting in just 90 minutes, and splitting the event’s proceeds with the Ottumwa Area Arts Council.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Hotel Ottumwa. Envisioned as a way to both raise money for the arts council and introduce people to artists in the community, the event allows people to watch as a dozen artists work. Judges will evaluate each piece before declaring a winner.
Once judging is complete, each of the paintings is auctioned off. The artists receive half of the winning bid, while the Ottumwa Area Arts Council receives the other half. A dessert auction at the competition will direct all of its funds to the council.
Tickets are $5 in advance and are available at Hotel Ottumwa and M&J Art and Frame Gallery. Tickets are $7 at the door.