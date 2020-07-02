FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts and Convention Center announced its new executive director Thursday.
Lindsay Bauer of Orange City will begin her duties at the center Aug. 1. In addition to her current role as executive director of Orange City Arts Bauer has high years of experience in nonprofit arts administration.
The search for the position began in March following the resignation of Rustin Lippincott, who had served FACC since 2009.
“Through our nationwide search for an executive director, the FACC Board of Directors was able to consider several outstanding candidates for this position,” said Bob Wiegert, FACC Board president. “Lindsay was far and away the top choice of the board.”