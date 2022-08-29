On Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Indian Hills Community College, the first "Be the Light" Suicide Prevention Glow Walk will be held.
This will be a night for people of all ages to come together to offer love, support and community. This will be a night of education, activities, community and awareness.
This will be a walk that is not like other walks, as it is an interactive walk where activities bring awareness and resources to mental health and suicide prevention. Interactive tables will touch different aspects of mental health and suicide prevention (whether they are a supporter, someone who struggles with mental health, has had someone pass aware from suicide or know someone who has attempted, or maybe have attempted to take ones life).
All of the proceeds will go toward mini-grants to help support mental health and suicide prevention/support programs in the future in Wapello County.
The goal of the walk is to not only bring awareness to these very important issues and raise money, but to help bring a community together to build support systems and to assist groups financially with initiatives they may have toward mental health and suicide prevention.
This event is organized by "Be the Light," which is made up of representatives from the Wapello County Children's Alliance (Cara Galloway), Resilient Communities (Jill Lane), Community 1st Credit Union (Ethan Lake and Lindsey Gould) and Great Ottumwa Partners In Progress (Christy Butts).
