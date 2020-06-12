OTTUMWA — The outdoor portion of The Beach complex will open to the public on June 17.
The water park usually opens with Memorial Day weekend, but was delayed this year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. City officials made the decision to open the park after assessing the requirements for social distancing.
Marks will be made on pavements and floors to space people out in line, and there will also be limitations on how close lawn chairs can be placed.
The opening of the outdoor portion of the facility follows the opening of the indoor pool for lap swimming on June 1 and the lifting of most restrictions and prohibitions put in place earlier in the pandemic by Gov. Kim Reynolds.