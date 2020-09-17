OTTUMWA — The “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown” tribute show has been the latest Bridge View Center performance to be delayed to 2021.
The show, which features Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction, was originally scheduled for Friday. It has now been postponed to 7 p.m. April 29, 2021, due to routing issues.
Tickets for Friday’s performance will be honored at the 2021 show. For more information or to request a refund, contact the original point of purchase. Additional information is also available by contacting Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or info@bridgeviewcenter.com.