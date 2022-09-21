OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Civic Music will be presenting "Beginnings — Celebration of the Music of Chicago" Friday at 7 p.m. at Bridge View Center.

"Beginnings" is a celebration of the music of Chicago and brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life, and exceptionally recreates the group's enormous songbook of contemporary hits.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, $15 for a single-concert adult ticket, $35 for a season pass to all concerts. Students are free.

This event is sponsored by Community 1st Credit Union and the generous members of Ottumwa Civic Music.

