OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Civic Music will be presenting "Beginnings — Celebration of the Music of Chicago" Friday at 7 p.m. at Bridge View Center.
"Beginnings" is a celebration of the music of Chicago and brings the magic of a live Chicago performance to life, and exceptionally recreates the group's enormous songbook of contemporary hits.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, $15 for a single-concert adult ticket, $35 for a season pass to all concerts. Students are free.
This event is sponsored by Community 1st Credit Union and the generous members of Ottumwa Civic Music.
