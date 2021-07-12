BENTONSPORT — Step back into the 1850s at Bentonsport Heritage Day Saturday.
The event celebrates the community’s time as the Des Moines Valley railroad terminus, a stop for steamboats loaded with goods and travelers, and it had an enterprising business community dedicated to serving settlers heading west as well as its own growing community.
The day is full of activity, with all shops, the Indian Artifact Museum and the historic Bentonsport Presbyterian church will be open.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Bentonsport business area along Riverside Park will feature music, food, artisan demonstrations, and free covered wagon rides during which characters from the past share village life in 1859.
In addition, lawn courts will be set up for bocce ball, croquet and corn hole. Visitors will also be able to try walking on stilts and enjoy master juggle Keith Dimmit. A 2 p.m. pie-eating contest is still in need of participants.
Walking tacos will be available in the dining room of Mason House Inn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and barbecue will be available from Big Guys Barbecue throughout the day. The Bentonsport Improvement Association will be serving homemade pie and slices with ice cream or whipped cream for freewill donations to help fund the rebuild of a stone wall at the Presbyterian Church.
The Bentonsport National Historic District is located between Keosauqua and Bonaparte on J-40 in Van Buren County. For more information, call 319-592-3292 or visit bentonsportheritage.org.