BENTONSPORT — The Bentonsport Historic District is hosting its annual flea market and craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29-30.
The event features blacksmith, woodworking and other demonstrations; wine tasting from Wooden Wheel Vineyards; fresh Amish-baked goods on Saturday; honey from Honey War Bee Company; and horse-drawn covered wagon rides.
The village’s shops will be open and range from antiques, locally made fudge, crafts, pottery, and quilting to the Indian Artifact Museum. One-man band John Boyer will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in Riverside Park. Boyer performs on vocals, guitar, harmonica and ukulele. Tom Shadonix will provide violin and guitar music on the porch of Greef General Store.
The park will also play host to food vendors selling Indian tacos, Philly cheese steak, kettle corn and other food. Additional vendors include antiques, wood crafts, natural soaps and lotions, cement garden accessories, hand-crafted furniture, garden art and other flea market items.
For more information, call Cheryl at Van Buren County Conservation at 319-293-3589, email cheryl@netins.net, or visit www.greefstore.com.