BENTONSPORT — Rivervest is coming to the Bentonsport Historic District, located in a Des Moines River Valley, this month.
The weekend of Oct. 10-11, visitors will be able to observe the local blacksmith, watch the spinning of a potter’s wheel, view rug weaving, fiber and other demonstrations in the park. The Odd Fellows building will host woodworking demonstrations, included wood turning on a treadle wheel.
The event also features a free horse-drawn covered wagon ride at the entrance of the boat ramp and an art show near the Rose Garden.
The art show will feature woodworking, fiber art, pottery, metal work, handcrafted jewelry, drawings and paintings. Near the iron truss bridge, additional vendors will offer antiques, crafts and flea market items such as homemade goat milk soaps, painted rocks, earrings, accessories, honey, African market baskets, glass art, cement stepping stones, signs, candles, woodwork, blankets and more.
Several food vendors will also be set up as part of the celebration, and local shops will offer their wares from antiques to handmade fudge, crafts, potter and quilting. Landmarks such as the Indian Artifact Museum and Greef House Gallery will also be open. Pending weather, the Mason House Inn will sell fudge outside.
Entertainment include Keith Dimmitt with juggling and one-man band John Boyer.
While most of the festival is outdoors, some places may request masks be worn, and hand sanitizers will be available throughout the village.
For more information call Cheryl at the Van Buren County Conservation Office at 319-293-3589, email cheryl@netins.net or visit www.greefstore.com. Watch the Villages of Van Buren website for any changes or last-minute mandates.