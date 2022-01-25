OTTUMWA — Former Ottumwa City Council member Holly Berg has been named the new executive director of Rippling Waters, as she'll take over Feb. 7.
Berg takes over at Rippling Waters after five years with the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission as a senior planner. Berg’s expertise with grant writing and project development along with nonprofit organizational development will be an immediate asset to Rippling Waters. Holly also brings experience with marketing, media and public relations.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead an organization so strongly committed to the betterment of our community," Berg said in a press release.
Rippling Waters is a non-profit affordable housing developer with a mission to “Reimagine Wapello County by renovating, restoring and creating neighborhoods.
Rippling Waters recently completed a rehabilitation project for a fire-damaged home on Ottumwa’s south side and will kick off 2022 by collaborating with Homes for Iowa to build a new home on South Ward Street.