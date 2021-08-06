OTTUMWA — Ottumwa City Council member Holly Berg will not be on the council next year when her current term expires in January.
Berg told Ottumwa Radio late last week that she would not be on the ballot in November, citing "a death in the family and other responsibilities" as reasons for not running for a second term. However, she didn't rule out running for the council in the future.
"I really enjoyed it and I hope to do it again sometime, but I need to step back," she told the station.
Berg, who was elected in 2017, creates a second seat on the council that will not feature an incumbent in November. The process to fill Skip Stevens's seat is still unfolding; Stevens stepped aside last week for health reasons, but also was up for re-election this election cycle.
Councilman Matt Dalbey, who is up for re-election and has served since 2014, has not announced if he will seek re-election.
Mayor Tom Lazio also will not run again, as he decided Wednesday to retire at the end of his term and will not seek a fourth term.