OTTUMWA — Matt Pringle's Bible goes everywhere he goes, and guides everything he believes in.
That won't change if he's elected to one of Ottumwa's three city council seats.
Pringle, a 50-year-old computer programmer at Indian Hills Community College and pastor at Mt. Ararat Church near Centerville, sat down with members of The Courier's editorial board Thursday to discuss his views and reasons why he's running for council.
"It helps me a better employee, a better husband. This is what will help me to be a better city councilman," he said. "Whether you're in bib overalls or a three-piece suit, you carry this around as a statement."
Pringle is consistent in his beliefs. When asked after a recent forum about liquor licenses, he stood by his belief they shouldn't be renewed. He doesn't believe the LGBTQ community is a part of the "diversity" that has been identified as a core element of the city's 2040 comprehensive plan.
However, he is a believer in economic growth and using industry to grow the community.
"I think this would be a good principle for all businesses to get back, whether we're talking JBS or whether we're talking about a mom-and-pop store that just has two or three employees," Pringle said. "If you work hard, you ought to just keep getting raises.
"Now, that said, I would like to give some people at home that have a generational welfare mentality to have an incentive to get out," he said. "If they see the harder they work the more they make, I think that would be an incentive to help economic growth."
Pringle is all for promoting diversity for "true minority groups." That does not include LGBTQ, as he referenced a study by Harvard College two years ago that said "there is still no gay gene."
"It's the minorities that are born that way. And there's a great debate of whether LGBTQ folks are born that way," he said. "I wouldn't consider anyone who makes choices in life, good or bad, as a minority group. I don't believe they're a true minority group."
However, Pringle mentioned JBS recognizing "40 nations," and called that "phenomenal." He believes teaching English to those who aren't versed in it should be a city-subsidized venture.
"I wouldn't have a bit of a problem learning about the cultures which they bring here," he said. "However, as a red-blooded American and a patriot, I would also want them to recognize that we didn't move to their country, they moved to ours. We do need to embrace them."
Pringle said the city should invest more in a video game culture, especially by hosting events at Bridge View Center on an annual basis. Events like that, he said, would help the event center become more self-sufficient.
Pringle also addressed a Facebook post regarding his stance against the renewal of liquor licenses, which he would ban. He stood firm in his position.
"I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I am definitely in the minority right now," he said. "I don't back down from it at all. To me, liquor has not helped society in any way. It destroys families, it destroys marriages. It causes people to wonder what they did last night the next morning."
Regarding the possibility of a "dry city," Pringle also advocated that.
"That would be a wonderful day," he said. "Anything the Bible says 'woe unto,' I don't want to have anything to do with it. Am I against the drinker? No. I'm against alcohol, period."
Still, while he said the Bible will guide many of his decisions, facts are important to him, especially if it means finding solutions to difficult problems.
"I'm not a politician. On the right or left, you don't have to guess where I stand," he said. "But I will acquire information by facts, not by so-and-so said, and so on. I'll get down to the nitty-gritty, the goods and bads and then draw a line, and then come to a conclusion and work together.
"I will not lie to you. I'll tell you the truth even though it's not popular," he said. "We always have to keep in mind how this is going to affect people in the next year, five years or 20 years. Just like I do at home, and it seemed to work so far."