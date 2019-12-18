OTTUMWA — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Ottumwa this weekend, and he is being joined by another well-known Iowa political figure.
Biden is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidency. He will be at Hotel Ottumwa at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Doors open a half-hour earlier.
Biden is joined for the stop by former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and his wife, Christie. Vilsack served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture during President Barack Obama’s administration, during which Biden was vice president.
The event is free, though those planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP through Biden’s campaign website.