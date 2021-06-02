OTTUMWA — Volunteers are sought to help clean the Memorial Park Mountain Bike Trail this weekend.
The yearly effort to keep the nearly eight-year-old trail clean will go from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday. The mountain bike trail opened in September 2013.
Those interested in helping should meet at the Merrill Cabin parking lot. Organizers are interested in help from any volunteers, but those showing up to help work are asked to bring gloves and eye protection. Tools that are commonly helpful to bring includes hedge trimmers, weed-eaters, leaf blowers or leaf rakes.
Contact Jim Langland at 641-777-3212 with questions.