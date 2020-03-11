OTTUMWA — Ottumwa High School students can now graduate with a new recognition on their diplomas.
“I’m so excited. This is brand new,” said Marci Dunlap, director of secondary education for Ottumwa Schools, of the new Biliteracy Seal the district is offering from the Iowa Department of Education. “It’s a way for kids who function in one or more languages to prove they’re equipped to succeed in college, careers and s diverse 21st century society. It’s a layer of recognition that honors diversity.”
The first step is identifying students who meet proficiency standards in English. That can be done in one of three ways: scoring proficient or advanced on the ISASP ELA Performance Level; at or above an 18 in English on the ACT; or scoring a summative proficiency level of three to five on the ELPA21, an assessment for ESL students.
Dunlap said more than 500 OHS students were notified of their eligibility for the seal in February. “Anyone who proves language proficiency in English is halfway there,” she said. Then, they can make the decision on whether they have the proficiency in another language to be tested.
“We had to have an alternate way to prove proficiency in a second language,” she said, with the district going with the tests by the Standards Based Measurement of Proficiency (STAMP). “They have a really large language base and are adding to it all the time.
“If we have a student who is profiecient in a lanuage not offered in STAMP, I will try to find a valid assessment in their language,” Dunlap continued. “We will try to honor all languages that come into the district.”
So far, 65 students have expressed interest in testing for proficiency in a second language and have until Friday to register. The most popular language requested is Spanish, then French. Other languages requested so far include Bulgarian, German, Filipino (Tagalong), Sango, Russian, Napali, Mon (a Burmese language), Korean, Hindi and Gujarati.
“I’m thrilled with the number of students that have decided to embark on this endeavor,” Dunlap said.
She noted students will test in May, and it is done entirely online. She said the test has two multiple choice sections where students will be able to see their scores right away, and two sections, oral and written, that require human review. “They’ve promised results in five to eight days,” Dunlap said.
Those who pass will then have the seal added onto their diploma at graduation.
Students who don’t pass the first time can retake the test the following year. “The district will pay for it once per year,” Dunlap said. “We have a grant for school improvement. A certain amount of the money needs to be put toward diversity effort. That’s what will pay for the testing.”
In addition, students in the lower grades of high school who have qualified on the English part can wait to take the exam until they have more foreign-language classes under their belt. “Once you qualify, you qualify,” said Dunlap. So, a ninth-grader who qualifies can wait until junior year to test if they desire. The only caveat is that you need to test while still in high school.
“The best thing was notifying kids and families and having them ask these questions,” Dunlap said. “I’m so excited and proud of our kids for signing up for this. This is a path that hasn’t really been traveled yet, and this is telling us kids are proud of their cultures.”