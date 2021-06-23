OTTUMWA — As Wapello County looks to perhaps sell the bioprocessing center in Eddyville in the future, the board of supervisors were made aware of the need for some tender-loving care to the facility.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg told the supervisors during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse that the county-owned facility will need one pump replaced and another attended to.
Skalberg, who is in charge of overseeing an HVAC project at the center, said the bad pump was discovered after finding out a computer that controlled the HVAC unit was shut down.
"Winger Companies went out there on Friday and got the system running back up and online, but they had to call a company out of Des Moines, and they found that the complete computer was shut off at some point in the last 20 years," Skalberg said. "Somebody unplugged the phone system from their monitors that track the entire HVAC system, so we had to turn that on and reboot it and reinstall stuff."
The county and Indian Hills Community College were partners with the facility for about 20 years, as the college ran its biotechnology program out of the center before moving those operations to its Ottumwa campus.
Once that happened, the county then sought to end its 20-year mortgage of the building, which was finally approved a few weeks ago. Cargill, however, has been conducting training in the building and has expressed interest in perhaps purchasing the building to go on its campus.
Skalberg said it would cost about $1,200 to replace the pump, but added another pump would need to be refurbished.
"When we turned the HVAC system back on, we noticed that we had blown one pump and the second one was going out," he said. "Once the new one comes back and they get it installed, then we'll have to do a refurbish."
Supervisor Jerry Parker wasn't pleased to hear of the update, but said it is the county's responsibility.
"It's our building now," he said. "We're in the process of maybe transferring ownership, but for now, I think we've got to keep it running because Cargill is still using it. They want to know these things and because they're using it, they may share in the cost."
Parker asked Skalberg if he had an idea what the total cost of repair would be, but no estimate was given.
"The only thing we've got in cost right now is from Winger to blow out a drainage line, because they they shut off the entire system, it blew all the fuses and they had to go up and reset all the fuses in the ceiling at every single unit," Skalberg said. "That was an entire half day on Friday. When we tried to start it back up, that's when we noticed the pumps, and we had to go reset all the breakers because it was not correctly shut down."
In other business:
• The county issued a tax sale certificate to Rippling Waters for a parcel of land for a compromised price of $125. Taxes on the land weren't paid at a tax sale, and Rippling Waters hopes to purchase a new modular home from Iowa Prison Industry's Homes for Iowa program and place it on the land.
"Really it's a pretty good deal because they're going to do something with the land," Parker said. "And that's what they intend to. Usually $100 covers our paperwork and advertising."