A highly transmissible avian influenza was confirmed Monday in two more Iowa flocks, including one that has 1 million egg-laying chickens in Wright County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Wild, migrating birds are the most likely carriers of the virus.
“Migration is expected to continue for several more weeks, and whether you have backyard birds or a commercial poultry farm, bolstering your biosecurity continues to be the best way to protect your flock from this disease,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary.
The other highly pathogenic avian influenza detection was in a backyard flock of 17 birds in Louisa County.
There have now been four confirmations of the virus in domestic Iowa flocks this fall, including a flock of about 1.1 million egg-laying chickens also in Wright County about a week ago.
This year, there have been a total of 23 affected flocks, with about 15.5 million birds. Infected flocks are culled to prevent the spread of the virus.
It is not known to infect humans, but it is deadly to birds. Domestic flocks are destroyed once the virus is detected to avoid its spread.
