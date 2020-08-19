From the "birthquake" over 20 years ago, to generations of patients checking in for routine appointments, Dr. Jeffrey Bittner took a lot of joy in his work.
Emphasis on the word "took."
After a 28-year career in both private practice and through Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Bittner retired Wednesday from basically the only field of study in his adult life. For someone who started as an operating room technician at 18 and became a respected specialist and surgeon, Bittner received more out of his career than he ever thought.
"It's really everything I thought it would be," he said. "I always liked the surgical side of things, but it's a different world now."
Bittner said he delivered over 4,000 babies, and his goal was to "make that special for each person," but he ceased that part of his job 4 1/2 years ago. But there was no weekend like early April in 1998, when there were 13 deliveries, for what he calls the "birthquake."
"We were definitely busy that weekend," he chuckled.
His private practice, along with three other doctors, ended when ORHC bought the practice about 20 years ago. At that point, Bittner and his team were respected beyond Ottumwa's city limits.
"The four of us held it together, and we were making 800 deliveries a year," he said. "We had tons of patients. We were sought over a six-county reason, so while we worked hard, we were also very happy."
Bittner started out as a technician at Marshalltown Community College in the 1970s, but there was something about the nature of the doctors he would work with in Des Moines that made him continue down the OBGYN path. He came to Ottumwa in 1992.
"They were the nicest guys. They never thought they were superior to anyone else," he said. "They saw something in me, so I started taking some night classes. It really wasn't something I was looking to do.
"We came to Ottumwa and we made it work," he said.
The process of a patient's life always fascinated Bittner, from the birth-control years of teens, to the baby delivery, to menopause.
"You really get to know the patients through their phases of life," he said. "You get to know people. I've signed a lot of birth certificates.
"I've also signed death certificates."
Bittner said going from private practice to the hospital was an adjustment, and he'd scaled back his work in recent years. He hadn't done obstetrics in six months, mainly because of COVID-19.
Then came a Thursday in June.
"Everything just dropped into my lap," he said. "I'd been thinking about retiring for a time. My wife (Wendy) and I have a huge faith, and God was telling me it was time. I really didn't even think about it."
Now, he plans to travel in an AirStream to place he hasn't visited because he was working.
"I've been in an operating room since I was 18," he said. "I'm going out on top."