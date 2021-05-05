OTTUMWA — "We've given them plenty of time and nothing seems to be happening."
Those were the words Ottumwa Mayor Tom Lazio spoke toward the end of Tuesday's city council meeting regarding the frustration of the still-to-be-begun St. Joseph Square housing project on the old St. Joseph Hospital site.
The mayor asked city administrator Phil Rath to discuss with both Ottumwa Regional Health Center and the Legacy Foundation to see "what the city could do to make the land available to some local contractors, and do some infrastructure work to make it more attractive to local contractors."
However, Blackbird owns the land despite current financial struggles. Theoretically, the only way the city could do any work with the land was if it owned it or had permission from Blackbird, but that would likely be costly in many areas.
Rath told the Courier Wednesday there hadn't been any further developments at the site.
"There really isn't anything new, but we're still wanting to work with other entities with a skin in the game," Rath said, referring to Legacy and the hospital. "We've tried to reach out to Blackbird, but we haven't had much of a reception."
The 104-condominium project on approximately 10 acres along East Alta Vista Avenue was first conceived in 2015 and was to be completed in 2019. However, numerous delays and disputes have brought the project to a halt. The only things on the site are pipes and culverts that have been there "for a while," Rath said.
The most recent development between the city and Blackbird was back in March, when the city decided to withhold the first tax rebate money from Blackbird as part of an economic development agreement because no work had been done. That agreement essentially allows Blackbird to recoup $3.5 million over a 15-year period after paying TIF taxes.
"We still see that area for housing, but I don't know if it's going to be with Blackbird," Rath said. "If they surprised us and starting building it in a year, [that'd be] great."