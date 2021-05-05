Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.