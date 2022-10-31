The program “Hear Iowa Veteran’s Stories In their Own Words” will be presented by Sara Robinson on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Blakesburg Christian Church on 203 W. Oak St.
Robinson, serving in Iowa’s National Guard since 1997 as a broadcast journalist, uses video to capture stories from Iowa’s veterans. Surviving a POW Camp; the bitter cold of a Korean winter; the sight, sounds, smells of Vietnam, the attack on Twin Towers, and what it feels like to be in an IED explosion in Iraq are a sampling of what’s been told to her through the voices of veterans. Robinson will share a selection of these powerful, firsthand accounts during her presentation. Free and open to the public, light refreshments will follow the program.
The Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non‐profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities to host this program.
A cultural resource for Iowans since 1971, Humanities Iowa offers cultural and historical programs, grants to Iowa's communities. If you require special assistance because of a disability, please call 641-777-5092 in advance.
