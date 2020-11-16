OTTUMWA — The structure at 308 W. Sixth St. is a total loss after catching fire Monday afternoon.
Ottumwa Fire Department Deputy Chief Cory Benge said the fire started on the outside of the house around 3 p.m., though no cause had been determined. The day’s winds helped the fire accelerate as crews headed to the scene, he said.
“It had quite a head start on us,” Benge said, with on-duty personnel already tied up at a car accident as well as a medical call when the fire call came in. “That delayed our response.”
The structure had been divided into three apartments with one of the units vacant, Benge said. Everybody from the other units made it out of the structure.
Benge said crews were not sure of that fact when they first arrived and did a sweep of the structure. Once it was confirmed no one was inside, they switched tactics to fighting the fire, at first from the inside.
They soon had to switch to a purely defensive strategy as the second floor weakened and the back part of the house partially collapsed, according to Benge. Crews began attacking the fire from the outside while preventing the spread of the fire. “We did have to knock fire down that was spreading on the ground,” Benge said. One tree began to smolder as flames licked it.
As the initial crew of six on-duty OFD personnel battled the blaze, reinforcements were called in. Benge said about 10 additional off-duty firefighters were brought in to help combat the fire.
As smoke shifted with the winds and firefighters’ tactics, it was visible through the broken-out windows that the structure was gutted.
“It’s going to be a total loss,” Benge said.