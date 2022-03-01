OTTUMWA — Brian Fisher just wants answers.
The Wapello County Board of Supervisors hopes it can at least help him find them.
Fisher approached the supervisors during Tuesday's meeting the courthouse, concerned about the consistent blocked crossings by eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains near his Graves Street residence on the west side of Ottumwa.
He said some trains will park short of a pair of crossings in the area, and some will completely block them. Either way, he said, they are "there for hours, sometimes days." Fisher said westbound trains on the double-track line do not stop.
"It's an ongoing problem. I've been battling this fight for a little over three years now, but it's been longer than that. Probably close to a decade," Fisher said. "It's just a frustrating situation, and it's daily. It's nightly. Try sleeping next to an idling train."
An email to a BNSF spokesperson regarding the decision-making of when and where trains stop was not returned.
Supervisor Jerry Parker sympathized with Fisher as he owns ground on the other side of the tracks from Fisher's property.
"One of them is my crossing (Etta Street) when I go out there. I took Winger out there to show him something, and we made a mistake of crossing over the tracks with our vehicle," Parker said. "And we were stuck for hours, and we were calling trying to get him to move."
Fisher lives about 300 feet from the tracks, and acknowledged that crew changes do take place in that area. But he is concerned about the exhaust the trains are producing by setting idle, especially if there are Little League games at the nearby baseball fields.
"The smell that comes out of those stacks is horrendous," he said. "I mean, on a windy day you can smell it from my backyard. If I can smell it, the kids at Union Park and the baseball fields can surely smell it. It's not only a sound nuisance, but it's polluting our city park and neighborhood all together."
Brian Fisher's father, Frank, solid Brian the home in 2016. Even though Frank endured the crossing blockages over the years, he said by that time, they had dwindled.
"When I sold it, I wasn't having that trouble. I thought it was over with," Frank told the board. "All of a sudden it disappeared and they started parking further down."
"There are some times they will park closer to the bus barns past Paris Street (which also has a crossing)," Brian said. "It's rare, but they've done it a few times. But for the most part, they park right there near Samantha Street for days, for hours at a time."
Brian Fisher said he's generally disappointed the railroad hasn't given him an explanation or offered any answers. He did say he contacted a railroad detective and has filed complaints, but they go unanswered. He also reached out to the City of Ottumwa and Sen. Chuck Grassley's office to see if either could do anything about the issue.
"These aren't frequent crossings, but they are crossings nonetheless and they're there for a reason," he said, noting there weren't gates at any of the crossings. "And when the trains do park just before the crossing, it's still dangerous."
The supervisors agreed to write a letter to proper authorities on Fisher's behalf, explaining the situation.
"There's an opportunity to correct this," Parker said, noting wide-open space just outside city limits. "They could just back them up. It's not moving the problem to somebody else. It's actually correcting it."