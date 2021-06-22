DAVENPORT — ImpactLife blood center is calling for urgent action as providers all over the country are reporting critical blood shortages.
Additional donors are needed as the summer season begins to ensure the center’s ability to provided blood to hospitals and patients in the region. To encourage donations, the center has begun a weekly drawing for one of three $500 electronic gift cards. Everyone who registers to donate at the donor center or a mobile blood drive through July 11 will also receive a voucher for a $10 electronic gift card of choice from retailers such as Amazon, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.
Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule appointments for donation by calling 800-747-5401, visiting www.bloodcenter.org or by utilizing the blood center’s mobile app, available at www.bloodcenter.org/app.