OTTUMWA — The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has provided more than 1,000 units of COVID-19 convalescent plasma from donors in the five months since COVID-19 burst onto the scene.
The blood center has worked with donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection since April, but the need for plasma donations remains strong as the blood center enters its sixth month of collecting plasma.
Convalescent plasma donations contain antibodies to the virus, and are used in the treatment of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Potential donors who can provide documentation of a lab-confirmed positive case and meet other health and safety criteria are scheduled for CCP donations at a nearby donor center or blood drive.
Individual donors and care providers may refer themselves or their patients through the referral form at www.bloodcenter.org, or by calling 833-610-1025. For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.
After five months of collecting plasma donations, MVRBC has scheduled appointments with 321 qualified donors across its service region. At the donor site, the collection is done with a machine that automatically separates plasma and then returns the remaining blood components to the donor. With many scheduling multiple appointments, donors have provided more than 500 donations that can give three to four doses to each patient.
Over Labor Day week, the blood center expects 25 percent fewer donors than normal, but additional donors are needed to ensure the blood center's ability to provide an adequate supply of blood through the weekend.
Eligible donors can schedule an appointment online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by calling 800-747-5401. Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card and double or triple points in the blood center's online Donor Loyalty Store.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the region's blood supply, mainly due to cancellations of blood drives at schools, workplaces, offices and manufacturing sites.
Under ideal conditions, MVRBC would collect more than 3,500 units of whole blood every week to ensure its ability to provide a sufficient blood supply in the region. However, because of recent cancellations of mobile drives, collections are projected at less than 3,000 donations per week through this month.