OTTUMWA — Fifty-six days after the holidays is an important marker for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Donations typically drop during the holidays, and donors can only give blood every 56 days.
That creates what officials called an echo in the system. Holiday dips in donations cause a pinch later.
“When our donor centers are closed for a holiday, this has a ripple effect on blood donation schedules eight weeks later,” said Manager Tara Matheson. “About half of our appointments are made by donors who reschedule an appointment 56 days after giving blood. Anytime we are closed, it means we have to work that much harder to fill our appointment schedules 56 days later.”
Calling it a problem may be overstating things. But the reality is that demand doesn’t change.
“The challenge, of course, is that the use of blood at the hospitals we serve never stops,” Kirby Winn, the center’s public relations manager, said.
Mother Nature spared the Ottumwa area from a winter storm this week that could have hurt donations even more. But some areas are still getting clipped by the storm, and that will mean some folks don’t make it to their appointments.
So the blood center is asking other people to come in and donate. Appointments can be made by calling 800-747-5401, schedule online through www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or use the Blood Center’s mobile app (links to download at www.bloodcenter.org/app).