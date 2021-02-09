DRAKESVILLE — A mobile home fire in northern Davis County killed one of the occupants, and badly burned another.
A 911 call from a neighbor reported a mobile home on fire in northern Davis County at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. The home was located at 11100 Jewel Avenue, above six miles north of Drakesville and six miles south of Ottumwa’s corporate limits.
There were two occupants in the home. One was 76-year-old Larry Derby, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, was his wife, who was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by air ambulance with serious burns to her body, according to a press release from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting.
An autopsy will be performed on Larry Derby’s body by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fire departments from Drakesville, Bloomfield, Floris, Pulaski and rural Wapello County to assist in fighting the blaze. The trailer home was a total loss.