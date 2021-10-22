OTTUMWA — A head-on collision Thursday evening south of Ottumwa resulted in one man dead and two others in separate Des Moines hospitals.
According to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, just before 6 p.m., 57-year-old Jamey Davidson of Bloomfield was killed on U.S. 63 when his southbound vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 43-year-old Joshua Pugh of Osceola when it crossed the center line.
Davidson died at the scene, while Pugh and 35-year-old Alicia Aubrey of Bloomfield, who was traveling with Davidson, were transported by helicopter to Mercy Des Moines and Iowa Methodist Medical Center, respectively. Their conditions are unknown.
All three individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the ISP.