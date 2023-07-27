BLOOMFIELD — A Wednesday night traffic stop turned into an officer-involved shooting that injured one person, as well as the officer.
Details are minimal other than the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation upon request by the Bloomfield Police Department.
At 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Davis County Law Center received a report of an erratic driver. A Bloomfield police officer located the involved vehicle in Bloomfield and made a traffic stop. A Bloomfield Police Department press release said an individual "not in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop arrived on scene." The officer discharged his duty weapon striking one subject.
The individual struck is being treated at a hospital. The officer was treated and released for injuries sustained in the instant.
None of the involved individuals or officers on scene were identified. The release also did not state the reason the officer fired their weapon, how the officer sustained injuries, or if the individual that was shot was armed. The department says they can release no further details at this time.
The Ottumwa Courier Friday filed a public records request seeking more information, including video and other records from the shooting.
The officer has been placed on paid critical incident leave pending the investigation, as is standard procedure.
