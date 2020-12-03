BLOOMFIELD — A Black Friday shooting that injured one person has resulted in a man being charged.
Bloomfield police on Thursday charged Alexander James Saukerson, 21, of Bloomfield, with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, a class C felony.
According to court documents, investigators said Saukerson pointed a gun at a victim and shot them in the neck. The bullet caused a serious injury, and the victim was transported to the hospital.
Saukerson posted cash bond of $10,000 and was released.