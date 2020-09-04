The Midwest Antique Fest and Flea Market will be held at the Davis County Fairgrounds in Bloomfield Sept. 25-26.
The event, now in its fifth year, will feature over 200 vendor spaces, which are all covered as protection from the elements so that vendor merchandise is protected and shoppers can attend rain or shine.
Collectors will find an array of vintage items, repurposed treasures, antiques and artisan goods.
Early-bird admission for both days to the event is $15, from 9-11 a.m. on the 25th. General admission on the 25th from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. is $5, as well as $5 on the 26th from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, check out the Midwest Antique Fest and Flea Market Facebook page, or visit www.midwestantiquefest.com.