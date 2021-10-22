OTTUMWA — Beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m., Burlington Northern Santa Fe will have its intersection of East Main Street and Brick Row closed for repairs. The intersection will be closed all day, but crews plan to have it open to residents in the evening.
On Wednesday, crews will resume work on the intersection at 7 p.m. It will also be closed all day, but plans are for repairs to be completed and the road open to residents that evening.
Motorists will need to seek alternate routs to and from their destinations. The closure will affect Brick Row, Old Agency Road and Cliffland Road.