OTTUMWA — It may be nearly halfway through 2021, but next weekend 30 bull riders will participate in the finals for the 2020 Bullriders of America season.
The event, to be held for the 10th consecutive year at Bridge View Center, rides May 14-16. Normally, the event is held in February. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the date back a few months.
“I know it’s different, having the finals in May,” said BOA President Ryan Skillet. “There’s a few other obstacles that are in the mix that you don’t have in February,” such as graduations and planting season for farmers.
That played into the decision to run the event three days rather than two, allowing crowds more opportunity to attend and to compensate for any potential limits on crowds from pandemic restrictions.
In addition, because the season was shortened so much — Skillet said they ran fewer than a dozen rodeos vs. the normal 30-plus — the event is open to the top 30 riders of the organization rather than 25.
The 2020 finals also offer some new features. “We’re going to have a championship short round on Sunday. That’ll be the top six guys that will come back to the short round,” Skillet said.
In addition, Bullriders of America apparel will be available for purchase. “We haven’t had anything like that for awhile, but we though it’s be nice to have something extra to commemorate the 10th year,” Skillet said. It will also be something the audience can have on hand for the cowboys to sign during meet and greet sessions.
Then there’s the BOA High School Series and Showcase that’s added to the event this year. “We have what we call a high school series for those under the age of 18,” Skillet said. Parents have to sign a waiver in order for the participant to ride.
“We consider ourselves a stepping stone from the amateur to the professional level. The high school series is kind of a way to get them an outlet they need, the training they need, to proceed with the rodeo industry,” he added. “We’ve had several bull riders from our association move up to the professional level.”
That caliber of riders, mixed with the caliber of bulls, makes for a great show, he said.
Skillet didn’t hesitate when asked what kept the event coming back to Ottumwa 10 years running.”The venue,” he said. “Bridge View Center, hands down, they take care of us all the way around, so we try to take care of them and bring a good audience.”
It’s also centrally located for the bull riders and others involved, he said.
And, there’s already plans to return to Ottumwa next year. While no contracts have been signed, the 2021 finals are tentatively set for the first full weekend of February 2022, Skillet said.
In the meantime, everybody’s ready for next weekend’s event, he added. “We were ready last February.
“For us, to get out and do what we love to do, it’s hands down the best thing to do in life. It’s born in us. We were all brought up in this industry,” Skillet said. “It’s a dangerous sport, but it’s a sport you’re accustomed to. Anytime we get a chance to involve ourselves in an event, it’s thrilling.”