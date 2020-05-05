OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Superintendent Nicole Kooiker’s resignation became official Monday evening.
During a special session, the school board voted unanimously to approve the personnel report, which included Kooiker’s resignation effective June 30. The district announced Friday that she has accepted the position of deputy superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Now, the Ottumwa school board is focused on finding her replacement. District CFO John Berg said he sent documents out to several search firms Friday and received three responses back as well as an unsolicited response.
“They’re pretty plugged in,” he said. “Sometimes they know before we do.”
He said most of the responses were basically brochures detailing the firms’ leadership search processes. He said many of them could also assist with finding an interim superintendent “if that’s what was wanted, and then begin a full-on search.”
The cost for finding an interim would come at no cost if the district utilized the same firm for the full-on search.
Berg then asked the board if they would like to invite the prospective firms in for a meeting or if they would prefer to move ahead based on the details on the responses.
“I don’t need them to come in and do a sales pitch,” said Jeremy Weller, board vice president. “They all do the same work, and I think their costs are all probably around the same. I would like to see us actually try to figure out who we want and get that on our next agenda Monday — or even schedule a Zoom meeting later this week to get that information out and start the process.”
David Weilbrenner, board president, agreed. He was on the board during the search for Kooiker and said those meetings with prospective search firms came down to who you felt more comfortable with rather than price or the search process.
He liked the idea of getting a firm approved and inviting them into a private Zoom session as part of Monday’s meeting in order to list the job, the qualifications the board is searching for and salary, among other details.
“I would rather start that process of really digging into it. I’d like to select [a firm] this week if that’s possible,” he said. “It would be nice to get someone hired and the job listed as soon as possible.”
In addition, the board continued discussions on graduation, prom and material distribution plans. Tentative dates and plans have been put into place for board approval on Monday.
Plans for PTYC were also discussed. Kooiker said a tentative date of May 20 has been set for reopening, but that date is not finalized.
“I’m OK with exploring it further but not finalizing it yet,” said board member Jeff Bittner. “I think there’s been a lot of recent changes in these spikes and volumes [of COVID-19]. We just need to factor that in maybe on a daily basis.”
“If the board is supportive of opening PTYC back up, we’ll definitely still have to define what’s essential,” Kooiker said, as well as how many students they will allow and how many will be in each separate group or room.
The district will continue developing the plan and put an action item on the agenda for May 11.
And, in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week this week, board member Nancy Manson wanted to make sure the district’s employees were recognized.
“It’s always been a very special week,” she said, “but this year, it’s even more important, I think, that we recognize our teachers and our staff because of what they’ve done and what they continue to do. I cannot even imagine what they’ve been going through and how difficult it’s been.”
Kooiker said that the May 11 agenda includes that recognition as well as recognition for the school board for School Board Appreciation Month.
“It seems backward that the teachers only get a week and the board gets a whole month,” said Weilbrenner. “It should be the other way around.”