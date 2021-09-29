OTTUMWA — The controversy of the pending demolition of the former Wesley United Methodist Church has led to a discussion on historic preservation with the Ottumwa School Board.
During Monday’s meeting, Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission President Dennis Willhoit and member Bob Swanson spoke out in opposition to the plan to demolish the church building and turn the land into a parking lot for Ottumwa High School.
“As I’ve stated multiple times, I do not agree with this decision that’s been made that replaces a significant local historic resource with a parking lot. I think it’s a quick solution to a parking problem that will have long-lasting negative repercussions for our community’s esprit de corps,” Willhoit said.
Swanson referred to the surprise for many people on the decision. “When something this important comes up, and it comes up almost to them after the fact, it warrants, first of all, more publicity on major decisions like this. A lot of people had not heard about it, and it seems like a done deal,” he said. “I wish the board would reconsider, if that’s possible.
“It’s heartbreaking to see structures like this go. I’ve seen so many over my lifetime, since I’ve lived here for 67 years, and we’ve lost a lot of structures, not to discount the efforts that are made to preserve the structures here in town,” he continued.
He noted that the plumbing and heating system are both gone from the building, for which he blamed the current owner rather than the district or community. He also suggested alternative uses of the building for the district, such as housing the drama department.
However, the discussion regarding historic preservation turned to other building’s in the district’s possession, something Willhoit called a silver lining. “Your decision signals to the community that the district’s leadership is committed to the preservation and continued improvement of our historic high school and has hopefully abandoned all discussion of a new high school building being built elsewhere as the original high school structure nears its 100th birthday,” he said. “I hope that this board will consider finally placing in a nomination to the National Registry of Historic Places.”
If listed, he said, the district would be eligible for 45% reimbursement and state and federal tax incentives on qualified expenses such as roofs, windows, energy efficiency, heating, cooling, stair replacement and accessibility. “As a community, we miss out on these financial incentives when historic property owners leave money on the table,” he said.
Board President David Weilbrenner called the idea intriguing and asked if that was something the district would be able to investigate further.
Superintendent Mike McGrory answered that it’s something he’s taken preliminary look at. “It doesn’t really commit you to any long-term obligations. I don’t see a lot of downside in it,” he said. “It opens it up for grant opportunities that allows us to preserve a beautiful older building in its historical nature.”
He noted the timing of the proposal is perfect with the 100-year anniversary of the building coming up and the remodeling that the district has planned for it.
When asked if other buildings could potentially qualify, McGrory listed Horace Mann and Wilson elementaries as other district buildings that might qualify, as well as the Career Campus building.
Members also asked if such a designation would impact the plans for secure entrances at the buildings, especially Ottumwa High School, where a ADA-compliant lift would need to be installed.
McGrory said the district would work with the commission and get their feedback on that.
“The facade would be a significant contribution to the eligibility, so if you interfere with that facade that could put it in jeopardy,” Willhoit said. But steps such as matching brick color and limestone details shouldn’t “because obviously it has to be accessible, and that’s certainly part of the process. Basically, if it’s done well … most likely it won’t interfere with that entrance.”
Member Nancy Manson asked for the Historic Preservation Committee to come make a presentation in November on which buildings would qualify, how much work it would take, and what it means for the district.