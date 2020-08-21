OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Schools school nutrition and child care funds are set to get a boost Monday night.
The school board is set to vote on transferring funds from the General ESSER funds to the programs. The nutrition fund is looking at receiving $109,576.14, while the child care fund is looking at $18,394.59. Both transfers would be retroactive to June 30.
“As part of the CARES Act, the district received an allocation of funds to assist with expenses related to the COVID pandemic,” reads the board agenda. “The funds were received into the General Fund and can be transferred to Enterprise Funds such s the School Nutrition and Child Care funds to cover COVID-related expenses.”
The amounts represent wages for employees in the departments during the district closure.
“These funds operate as a business enterprise and were not receiving revenue for operations during the closure but still paying wages to employees as recommended by the Department of Education and approved by the Ottumwa School Board,” the document reads.
The retroactive date would put the receipt of the funds in the 2019-20 school year, which is when the expenditures occurred.
The board will also vote to approve monthly bills totaling nearly $1.5 million as well as the extension on the athletic trainer agreement with Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
Monday’s meeting will also include the recommendation to approve the first reading of Board Policy 700, which deals with non-instructional operations and business services.
In addition, the board is being asked to move the purchase of new social science materials a year. “Due to the possibility of remote learning, we are requesting immediate purchase of grades 6-8 social science materials for the current school year,” the agenda reads. “This purchase would have occurred in July 2021, but the status of current materials and the necessity for digital access necessitates a purchase for the beginning of the school year.” The requested materials total just under $87,500.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.