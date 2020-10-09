OTTUMWA — District goals take the slate at Monday’s Ottumwa school board meeting.
The discussion will come in three sections. District Goal #1, as stated on the agenda, focuses on a positive work and learning environment, including the recommendation to approve changes in the Memorandum of Understanding summary.
District Goal #2 comes in multiple parts, including Iowa Association of School Boards priorities, choosing a board representative to attend the IASB Delegate Assembly next month and the IASB Convention. This portion of the discussion will wrap up with a Bulldog Virtual Learning update as well as a presentation on activities and athletics live streaming.
The district goals wrap up with the third section, listed as “District Facilities leading to World Class Educational Experiences.” The board will then move on to superintendent topics and board member reports before moving into closed session.
The agenda says the board will discuss “the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.”
During the board’s previous meeting, Superintendent Mike McGrory recommended the purchase of the former Market on Main building for expansion of the Career and Technical Education Program; the board also met in closed session under the same code at that meeting.
Monday’s meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School.