OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board will take a look at impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at its meeting Monday night.
One of the items members will look at is the start date for the 2020-2021 school year. Gov. Kim Reynolds waived the start date for the next academic year when she announced last week that schools would not reopen this spring. The board will discuss if they want to proceed with the current calendar that’s already been approved or pursue changes.
Additionally, they will vote on the recommendation to waive high school graduation requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. It is in response to state guidance, and it would waive the requirements of four courses of English; three each of math, science and social studies; and the requirement to finish government, U.S. history and physical education. It also suspends the requirement that each graduate becomes certified in CPR.
A discussion of starting up PTYC and WRAP services “for students with parents who have essential jobs at this time” is also scheduled. The agenda suggests the conversation should focus on if the district will start the programs again and, if so, in which locations.
Pickwick, however, will lead off the meeting.
A public hearing on the early childhood education center’s expansion is at the top of the agenda. During the hearing, the public will be able to comment on the proposed plans of the project.
Later in the meeting, the board will vote on whether to award the work to OLP Construction, LLC, for $4.75 million.
An additional hearing will be held on the roof improvements project. The project includes repairs or replacements of the roofs at Douma Elementary, Wilson Elementary and Ottumwa High School. The project is funded as a result of a hail damage claim through insurance.
Other building maintenance items on the agenda include chimney removal at Evans Middle School and tuck pointing on Eisenhower Elementary School.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the lower level conference room of the district offices, 1112 N. Van Buren Ave.