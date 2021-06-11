OTTUMWA — While the school year just ended last week, the Ottumwa School Board is focusing on the start of the 2021-22 school year Monday.
Action items for Monday’s agenda include school fees and handbooks for 2021-22, school nutrition milk and bread bids from 2021-22 to 2023-24 school years, approving the student transportation agreement with Durham School services for the same time frame, a request for the PRIDE of Ottumwa High School Marching Band to the Morton, Illinois, Marching Invitational in Septemperand the PowerSchool agreement for 2021-22 in the consent agenda.
Also in the consent agenda, the board will be asked to approve a quote from School Outfitters for locker storage units at James Elementary, a renewal of the agreement with Setpoint Mechanical for the Ottumwa High School HVAC service agreement, bids from Chickering Foundation, Durflinger Excavation and A+ Plumbing for services on the construction trades home, and the recommendation to approve contracting with Garden & Associates to provide a topographical survey of the Evans Middle School property.
The board will also hear about a Teen Outreach Program, receive a pre-K-12 academic overview, and be updated on the Career Campus/CTE renovation.
Additionally, the board will take action on a quote for food service equipment at Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center. The quote is for $65,304 from Rapids Foodservice Contract and Design and would be funded from reserves in the school nutrition fund. They will also be asked to set 6 p.m. July 12 as the public hearing dated for a proposed transfer of funds to the flexible account. “The district has a carryover balance of Teacher Quality Iowa Core categorical funds and is recommending transferring the balance into the Flexibility Account created by the Legislature in the 2017 session,” reads the agenda. “The district plans to use the carryover balance to fund additional Teacher Leader positions in 2021-22 and 2022-23.”
The evening will conclude in a closed session “to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property,” according to the agenda.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.