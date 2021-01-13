OTTUMWA — Following a discussion on classroom sizes this week, the Ottumwa School Board turned its attention to teacher resources.
“I think, to a certain degree, class sizes play a big concern, but I think it’s perpetuated by the feeling they lack a lot of resources in their classrooms,” Superintendent Mike McGrory said. “I think most teachers would say, ‘I’m not as concerned about what the size of the class as I am the makeup of that class, and if I don’t have the support and the resources to address the different needs in the classroom, that makes it so much more difficult.”
That led the district to survey staff on what resources they feel are most needed. Top responses were additional social emotional support staff, additional special education staff, additional behavior management staff, software (including digital curriculum) and additional English as a second language staff.
Board member Nancy Manson asked for more clarity on what social emotional support “drilled down” to.
“There’s a lot of different ways of addressing that,” said McGrory. “We’re drilling down on what are the best ways to support. It could range from guidance counselors, social workers, psych, those types of resources” matching exactly what the biggest needs are in the building.
He also said, particularly at the middle school, it could mean personalizing the environment and the schedule for students of a variety of ages.
Board President David Weilbrenner said that also means making sure the needs are conveyed to the AEA to have the correct partnership with them to provide those supports.
Wi-Fi access also concerned the board. “WE currently already offer Wi-Fi, don’t we, to families in need?” asked board member Morgan Brown. “I was kind of surprised to see that as a need. It’s something we already have.”
“I think the concern got a little bit higher because with the secondary going to teaching online full classes there, they want to make sure that students have access to the internet,” McGrory said.
Manson asked if the district could identify the number of families still in need of access and struggling to complete online learning as a result. “If we [shut down a bulding], if every family doesn’t have access to internet, then the problem is that those students have missed those days of learning.”
“I think probably a bigger element is consistency in their internet. That’s an issue for a lot of our families is the consistent internet,” McGrory said.
Needs responses were also broken down by building.
Many of the identified needs at Ottumwa High School centered on technology. “A lot of theirs were centered on technology, and rightly so,” McGrory said. “That’s probably when we gave the survey, we’re moving at the secondary level on particular to more online teaching. I think we have addressed several of those concerns.”
At Evans Middle School, top concerns were special ed staff, social emotional support, digital curriculum and ELL support.
Elementary needs varied between buildings, McGrory said. “Certainly there was differences between our elementaries and what they were asking for,” he said. “Clearly a couple of ours were more supports with behavioral interventions. And then some were asking for more ELL support, more special ed support. There certainly was an element there through all of them that our staff would like more professional development as well.”
“I guess my frustration as an elementary teacher was we always collected lots and lots of data, we always analyzed results, we made recommendations, and then nothing happened,” Manson said. “Sooner or later, we need to cease the over-analyzation and begin to address legitimately how we’re going to solve the problems. Data is everywhere, but action and commitment is expensive, but it’s crucial. We need to make sure that we are moving forward and not just asking questions.
McGrory called that a fair point and one that they’re focused on making sure doesn’t happen. Recommendations for addressing concerns will be presented Jan. 25 with more presentations on how they’re going to work coming in February, he said.
“This gave us a really good idea of what are the things our teachers are struggling with, as far as meeting the needs of students,” he said. “We have really tried to focus on this, coming up with ways that we can support our teachers and give them the resources they’re asking for in the classroom. I think our teachers are going to feel a lot of support and that their needs have been addressed.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved a resolution for funding the at-risk/dropout prevention program for the 2021-22 academic year at $842,941. CFO John Berg said it was the maximum the district was allowed to ask for in what he called “a recurring annual ask” of the board to have and at-risk program and fund it. He said all funding comes from local dollars in the general fund. “The state does not provide any money for at-risk programming,” he said. “They just allow us to take a portion of local money through property taxes and use it for at-risk programming.”