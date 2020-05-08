OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board is moving quickly to begin the search for a new superintendent.
Thursday’s meeting, the second in less than a week since the announcement Superintendent Nicole Kooiker was leaving after accepting a position in Cedar Rapids, found the board members in favor of hiring Ray & Associates to lead the search.
Board President David Weilbrenner said the board had five proposals to review. “All of them are similar and much different at the same time,” he said. “Everybody probably has a top one or two after reviewing them. If we’re all on similar pages, there’s no point in having a big, long meeting for everybody to give a review of the proposals.”
Ray & Associates and McPherson & Jacobson were the two favored by most members of the board. Weilbrenner said he worked with McPherson & Jacobson when Kooiker was hired and that he didn’t have anything against them, but he thought Ray & Associates were more specific on their process, including individual meetings or phone calls with each board member.
Board member Christina Schark said Ray came out on top for her because they’re based out of Cedar Rapids and that they also do recruitment. “It kind of looked to me like they would work a little bit harder if we didn’t get a good pool of people to go out and look for people,” she said.
Board Vice President Jeremy Weller pointed out that the agency also offered an option to help find an interim in addition to the full search. “I’m not 100 percent convinced we’ll have a good candidate in the short time frame we’re hoping for,” he said.
Nancy Manson, board member, had concerns about time as well. Her main reservation with McPherson & Jacobson was that the proposal listed a minimum of two to three months. “Frankly, we don’t have a minimum of two to three months unless we say we’re going to go with an interim,” she said.
The board voted unanimously to approve Ray & Associates to conduct the search, and the firm will join the board for a discussion on the search during Monday’s meeting.
Also on Monday, the board will continue its discussion on graduation. The plan before the board includes a ceremony on the original May 24 graduation date at Schafer Stadium, weather permitting. Graduates will be lined up with while following social distancing guidelines. When introduced, each student will be escorted by their parents to receive their diploma and have their tassel turned. They would then exit the stadium for pictures and leave. Speeches from the valedictorian, designated staff member, principal and superintendent would be prerecorded, and the ceremony would be live-streamed. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony would move to the Ottumwa High School cafeteria
The proposal follows with a senior cookout in June or July for group pictures and a full celebration at the end of July or August if social distancing guidelines have been lifted.
PTYC is also back on the agenda with a start date of May 20. The return plan says hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with priority given to students of working parents.
New guidelines include limiting group sizes; parents will not be able to enter beyond entryway; temperatures of staff and students will be taken in the entryway; and questions regarding exposure to COVID-19. Parents will call when they arrive for pickup and only be allowed into the entryway. The anticipated enrollment is 50 students.
The Evans Travel Program Trips are also listed as an action item. No specific action is noted in the agenda, although it does list the Chicago, St. Louis and East Coast trips in July as well as the Discovery trip in August.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, and they have been live streaming to the district’s YouTube channel.