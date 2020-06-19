OTTUMWA — A range of topics face the Ottumwa school board Monday night.
Members are slated to approve a contract with Southern Iowa Mental Health Center for the district’s elementary schools and Evans Middle School for the 2020-21 school year.
The contract is based on 32 hours of service per week at $55 per hour, divided among the elementary schools in the district. Hours billed for the year is limited to 1,152.
Services include crisis intervention, skill development and/or counseling with students, consultation with students, parents and school staff and participation in staff team meetings. SIMHC will also serve as a liaison with other community agencies, including assistance with referrals for additional mental heath and/or substance abuse services.
SIMHC signed off on the agreement in May with Christina Schark, executive director, signing the agreement on behalf of the center; she also serves a member of the Ottumwa school board.
The district will also vote to name building principals as Level I investigators for the district. They address allegations of abuse of enrolled students. Documents state, “Level I investigators will respond promptly to allegations of physical or sexual abuse of students by school district employees by investigating or arranging for the investigation of an allegation.”
Level I investigators for the district are Richard Hutchinson, Ottumwa High School; Aaron Ruff, Evans Middle School; Amy Taylor, Douma; Dana Warnecke, Eisenhower; Jody Williams, Horace Mann; Jay Green, James; Dawn Sievertsen, Liberty; Jeff Hendred, Wilson; and Ashley Brink, Pickwick. Associate principals and the director of human resources will serve as alternative Level I investigators.
In addition, the board be presented with an updated facilities assessment report. The 2020 assessment includes Douma, Liberty, Evans, Pickwick, Schafer Stadium, Huston Softball Field and Wertheim Soccer Field.
Updates on pricing for the assessment done in 2018 on Eisenhower, Horace Mann, James, Wilson and Ottumwa High School are also included in the report. Not included is an update on a new elementary building, which the previous board seriously explored after the 2018 assessment.
A chart included in the report breaks down the average cost by facility: Ottumwa High School, $17,942,915 (47 percent); Wilson Elementary, $6,804,351 (18 percent); Horace Mann, $6,471,296 (17 percent); James Elementary, $3,191,374 (9 percent); Eisenhower Elementary, $2,736,016 (7 percent); 2020 assessment facilities, $796,002 (2 percent).
Urgent work, which the report says should be completed within a year, was listed at $37,102 (near 0 percent); required, to be completed within one to five years, $6,692,612 (17 percent); recommended work, non-essential work in the five- to 10-year plan, $18,068,029 (46 percent); and suggested, work that is not required but suggested for completion in 10-plus years, $14,599,539 (37 percent).
The board will also discuss the results of the graduation survey. Eighty percent of the 171 responses sent out to seniors and they parents indicated they “would be interested in attending a ‘traditional’ graduation ceremony on Sunday, July 12, at Schafer Stadium.”
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday with live streaming on the district’s YouTube channel.