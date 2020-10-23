OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa School Board has a full slate in front of it Monday night.
The board is set to vote to “approve the purchase of real estate property as presented,” according to the agenda posted on the district’s website. Although the agenda was not specific as to what the property is, the vote comes about a month after a presentation on purchasing the former Market on Main building at the corner of East Main and Jefferson streets in downtown Ottumwa. The purchase, according to the presentation, would allow for the expansion for the Ottumwa High School Career and Technical Education Program. The board has also met twice in closed session recently to discuss real estate topics.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing and vote on continuing in the Instructional Support Levy program. It is a program the district has participated in for several years, CFO John Berg said in a recent presentation on the topic, but he’s asking the board to approve a change in the wording to allow for the district to draw funds from a state income tax surtax as well as property tax rather than solely property tax.
The board will also take action on early retirement and resignation proposals as well voting on a new scoreboard for the Evans Middle School gymnasium ($26,848) and the purchase of a new building and grounds truck ($32,241), both funded from the general fund. The first reading of Board Policy 800, regarding building and sites, is also set for a vote.
Several presentations are also on the agenda. There will be a presentation on SparkTank as well as a student council update and employee recognition; the latter two are new monthly items the board adopted in September.
The school board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center at Evans Middle School; meetings are also available via the district’s YouTube channel.