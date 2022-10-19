OTTUMWA — The occupant of an Ottumwa home was found dead after authorities responded to check on his welfare and found remnants of a home fire.
The Ottumwa Police Department was called to 611 South Adella in Ottumwa at 5 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of an elderly male who lived at the address. When an officer arrived he smelled smoke and noticed windows were black. The Ottumwa Fire Department arrived on the scene soon after and made entry into the home and found the male occupant deceased.
The occupant was identified as 79-year-old Jerry Lee Blomgren. His body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
By the time authorities arrived, the fire had already self-extinguished due to a lack of oxygen, investigators said. The fire's cause was determined to be a propane heater in the living room, which ignited nearby combustibles. The exact time of the fire is unknown. The home had two smoke detectors, but they did not sound because one had no batteries and the other had a dead battery.
