RATHBUN LAKE — A local fisherman was pronounced dead after his body was pulled from Rathbun Lake on Friday.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said they were notified at 2:19 p.m. Friday of a man found floating in the water near the South Fork Bridge Ramp in the 13000 block of Highway S70 at Rathbun Lake.
The fisherman was not identified, other than authorities said he was from the area and was 84 years old. He was wearing a life jacket, a press release said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said two local fishermen had approached the ramp when they discovered the body of an adult male floating approximately 15 feet from the share. The fisherman moved the male onto shore and called 911.
The press release said investigators determined the deceased man had backed his pickup up to the boat ramp and launched a small fishing boat in preparation to fish the area. The pickup truck was still running when authorities arrived and the boat had drifted 100 yards across a small cove.
Investigators believe there is no evidence of foul play and the fisherman did not appear to have obvious signs of trauma. His body will be taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Centerville Fire/Rescue, Mystic First Responders, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Appanoose County Medical Examiner's Office and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.
