RATHBUN LAKE — Authorities said they recovered a body from Rathbun Lake on Monday after an abandoned truck was called in.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said they received a report at 6:40 a.m. Monday of an abandoned Ford pickup truck on the Rathbun Lake Dam (Highway J5T). While checking the area, officers noticed a body under the water's surface of Rathbun Lake along the front of the dam.
Following a recovery operation assisted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the body of John Selby Irvine III, of Centerville, was removed from about four feet of water.
A press release from the sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation determined that Irvine may have been in a mental crisis and entered the water on his own initiative.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office has been requested to assist in determining the manner and cause of death.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Appanoose County Medical Examiner, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office.