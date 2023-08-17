Christina Bohannan, an Iowa City Democrat, launched her second campaign against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 1st District on Tuesday.
Bohannan, a former state lawmaker, also ran against Miller-Meeks in 2022, when the incumbent candidate won with 53.4% of the vote, a margin of more than 20,000 votes. In launching her second bid against the congresswoman at the UFCW union hall in Davenport, Bohannan said she was launching her campaign “because change can’t wait.” The University of Iowa law professor was joined by Quad City Federation of Labor President Dan Gosa and union members at the event.
In a video put on her social media accounts earlier Tuesday, the Democrat said described her experience growing up with a father who was no longer able to work construction after falling ill.
“We had to choose between paying for his prescription drugs and putting food on the table,” Bohannan said. “And the fact is too many Iowa families are having to make those kinds of difficult decisions every single day. Not enough has changed in Washington. My opponent, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, has consistently taken votes against Iowa families and against our seniors.”
Iowa’s 1st District is highlighted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as a competitive seat, and a race that could aid Democrats in reclaiming the House in 2024. Iowa’s 3rd District, where U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, a Republican, unseated former U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in 2022, is also listed as a district where national Democrats plan to focus efforts in the upcoming election.
A release from the National Republican Congressional Committee criticized Bohannan for describing herself as an environmental engineer when she had worked as an “engineering intern” for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
“Christina Bohannan will say whatever it takes to get herself elected, including blatant lies about her background and accomplishments,” NRCC Spokesman Chris Gustafson said in a news release. “While Bohannan struggles to keep her story straight, Mariannette Miller–Meeks has been delivering real results for Iowans.”
Bohannan told Iowa Public Radio that the NRCC statement is a “flat out lie,” saying that following her internship for the Florida EPA she worked as a full time engineer for the department.
