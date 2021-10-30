OTTUMWA — Tuesday is going to be a big day with the election of three new Ottumwa City Council members and a new mayor.
It's also set up to be a big day in council chambers at City Hall, where a public hearing regarding the proposed Bonita Avenue housing project will take place.
The Bonita project takes center stage on an otherwise light agenda. The meeting will begin with city administrator Philip Rath making a presentation about the relationship between tax-increment financing and economic development.
Then, there will be three actions related to the Bonita project. The first will be a public hearing to adopt the Bonita Urban Renewal Plan; the second will be to pass the first consideration of an ordinance to create the TIF district, and the third item will be to enter into a development agreement with Huegerich Construction to erect a three-building, 108-unit multi-residential housing development on about 10 acres of land.
The project has seen mixed attitudes from every side. The Wapello County Board of Supervisors weighed in with a letter in unanimous opposition to the project, citing the need to fund the rising costs of school budgets through TIF, while the city's planning and zoning commission unanimously approved it after meeting with city and construction officials.
However, the bulk of concerns come from one group — residents of the city, particularly those who live near where the housing would be developed. On Saturday, the city amended its agenda packet to include 748 signatures "encouraging the council to vote 'no' on the TIF to the developer." Their concerns are about the lack of revenue the city will receive over 20 years, the costs of sewer repair and what Eisenhower Elementary School will have to do to take on more students, among other concerns.
JBS, which recruited the developer, has said it plans to use the low-to-moderate income housing for employees, but that it hoped it was a "stepping stone" to owning a single-family dwelling.
The proposed development agreement calls for a 100% TIF rebate to the developer over 20 years, not costing more than $3.5 million over that span, or $175,000 annually through 2044. Also, a part of the agreement calls for street repair, curbs, sewer and utility infrastructure to the area at a cost of about $250,000.
However, in a detailed set of staff summaries, the city has said all of those figures are "maximums," and the council could approve the plan and approve a development agreement with a smaller incentive. The urban renewal plan and the development are separate items on the agenda.
In advocating for the development, the city said Ottumwa Community School District would receive $7,000 from the state per new student at Eisenhower. The city also believes the development would help address a housing shortage as identified in its 2040 comprehensive plan.
The city said the estimated cost for construction is approximately $10 million. The area being proposed has not been developed since a rezoning in 1975, as a couple other projects fell through.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel.