OTTUMWA — Sen. Cory Booker will be in Ottumwa as part of his campaign for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination next Sunday.
Booker’s visit is planned for 4 p.m. Dec. 22 at Market on Main, 331 E. Main St. Booker is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m., and doors open at 3:15 p.m.
Booker’s visit comes as the caucus campaigns heat up. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were in Ottumwa this past weekend, and former Vice President Joe Biden has announced an Ottumwa visit for Saturday, though a location has not been named.
The event is free, though people are encouraged to RSVP through Booker’s campaign website.