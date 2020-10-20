In a way, Max Brallier's writing career began because he was a terrible Little League baseball player.
"The coach created an extra position called an extra-deep right fielder, so that I was no longer part of the game," Brallier told fifth-grade students at Horace Mann Elementary during a Zoom meeting Tuesday as part of National Day of Writing. "When I was out there, I would sit down in the grass daydream. My writing starts with daydreaming."
Brallier, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author, has written more than 30 books, but is most famous for "The Last Kids On Earth" middle-grade series, which has been made into TV series on Netflix. He is currently on the seventh book in the series.
Brallier offered several suggestions for kids to tap into their writing creativity, and the virtual program was something Horace Mann teacher Ann Weilbrenner believed fit perfectly with her group.
"I thought this would be a real neat opportunity for the kids," she said. "Our class reads his books, and this group loves to write."
Brallier, who also writes nonfiction and video games, said his writing starts with daydreaming, saying, "I was the kind of kid who had trouble focusing, and I'd look out the window. I'd always tell myself these stories about being an amazing hero.
"That's what got me wanting to write."
The author dubbed writers into two categories — "plotters" and "pantsers." Plotters know exactly what they will write before they write, and "pantsers" write what comes to mind in the moment, or "by the seat of their pants."
Brallier said the actual writing is his least favorite part of the process.
"For me, it's the ideas, the conversations, the laughs," he said. "I always try to capture that feeling. Writing a book shouldn't feel like homework, but it's important to write short when you get started, and polishing, changing it and making it better."
On a bulletin board on his wall, Brallier created four horizontal rows for an outline of a book. The top row was the beginning of the story, the second two rows the main plot of the story, and the bottom row the ending. He stressed the importance of a "satisfying" ending.
One of the tasks asked of the students was to partner up and tell each other what "a normal day" is, as that shapes the way Brallier approaches his stories.
Brallier said he gets to know his characters through his stories, that they can be both your friends and enemies.
"It's just really neat to have someone else talk to them," Weilbrenner said. "Even some of my more reluctant writers took to this, which is great because we haven't done anything like this before."