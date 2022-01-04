OTTUMWA — Current Ottumwa High School Associate Principal Shelley Bramschreiber is prime to become the next OHS principal, pending school board approve at Monday's meeting.
Bramschreiber, if approved, will replace Mark Hanson, who will retire after a second stint as principal. Hanson is a former Iowa High School Principal of the Year.
"Shelley is absolutely qualified for this position," Hanson said in a press release. "She knows OHS well, she knows Ottumwa, she is an outstanding curriculum and instruction person, and I believe she is going to do great things at OHS."
Bramschreiber also will become the first female principal at OHS when she starts the role July 1.
"I'm passionate about curriculum and instruction," she said. "I want to ensure our teachers have the resources they need to be the best in the classroom for our students," she said. "I understand how important OHS is to our community and the critical role we play in preparing our graduates to become successful community members."
Bramschreiber started her career with the school district in 1994 as a math teacher at Evans Middle School. She served the district as a math specialist with the Great Prairie AEA from 2004-09, then was brought in to be part of the newly formed Freshman Academy at OHS. Since 2013 she has been an administrator at both Evans and OHS.
Superintendent Michael McGrory also spoke highly of Bramschreiber, as well as Hanson.
"We appreciate the work Mark Hanson has done to create a positive learning environment for both students and staff," McGrory said. "I expect the transition in leadership to be a smooth one. The associated principal position was designed to provide a higher level of leadership, allowing Shelley to focus on curriculum, instruction and building climate and culture.
"She is well-prepared for this role."
Brooke Fischels, the head of the math department at the high school, praised Bramschreiber for her role and what is to come.
"As principal at OHS, Shelley will provide students and staff with continuity into next school year," she said. "She is an advocate for our students and families, which will secure our success under her leadership."
Bramschreiber has high goals for her new role.
"I have two sons who are OHS grades," she said. "I've taught here, been an administrator, and have been a part of the district for over 20 years. I've been part of the excellent things happening, and want to continue to be a part of our efforts to become of the best high schools in the state."